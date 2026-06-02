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Bugatti has unveiled a brand new one-off based on the W16 Mistral, and it's inspired by one of the world's most beloved literary works. In addition to being named W16 Mistral, it's also called "Le Retour du Jeune Prince" ("The Return of the Young Prince"), and it pays tribute to the iconic The Little Prince by French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

The project was commissioned by a longtime Bugatti collector who also wrote his own continuation of the famous story, with Bugatti's Sur Mesure division transforming that personal connection into a rolling piece of art.

It features a completely bespoke copper and bronze color scheme designed to mimic moonlight reflecting off the earth. The exterior is filled with handcrafted details, including a hand-painted starry sky spread across the rear bodywork and wing. Hidden beneath the airbrake is a special illustration depicting one of the book's most iconic scenes involving the Little Prince and the fox.

The customization extends far beyond the paintwork. The horseshoe grille receives gold detailing, the brake calipers are finished in copper, and even the wheel center caps feature bespoke finishes. In the engine bay and you'll find custom engravings of characters from The Little Prince etched into the legendary quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine.

There's much more to it than that, and Bugatti's Sur Mesure team spent thousands of hours creating this bespoke colorway. You can see it below.