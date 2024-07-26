Bug in latest Gran Turismo 7 update sends cars into outer space

HQ

A bug in the July update to Gran Turismo 7 is causing cars to shoot into the sky at high speed. Several users have reported (with hilarious videos) that after yesterday's patch, cars are turning into rockets and going into orbit, which is not right. If you want to have a good laugh this Friday, have a look below.

It's not very often at this point that Polyphony Digital gets such egregious bugs as the one that appeared in Gran Turismo 7's recent update 1.49, although the studio has already reported that it is aware of the bug and that it is currently being patched.

Let's hope they at least leave a Kerbal Space Program poster to remember.