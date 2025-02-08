Buffy the Vampire Slayer is reportedly set to make a return

HQ

It looks like very soon we will see Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising one of her most famous roles to date. It has been reported that a revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is about to get a pilot order at Hulu, and that Michelle Gellar will be back as the titular heroine.

Deadline claims that this revived effort will be coming from 20th Television and Searchlight TV, both of whom are under the Disney banner these days (likely meaning that a Disney+ release for the revival would be on the cards), and that Chloe Zhao has been handed a first-look deal to direct the pilot episode and help bring this revival back to fans.

The big catch is that this show is still a distance away, and work on a script has yet to start, meaning it could be late 2026 or beyond before we see this revived series in any significant form. But, what has been mentioned is that this is set to be the next chapter of Buffy's story and the Buffyverse, meaning it will seemingly focus on a more adult version of Michelle Gellar's character.

