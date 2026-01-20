Buffalo Bills fire head coach after NFL Divisional round loss to Denver Broncos

HQ

Every single year since 2019 the story has been the same for the Buffalo Bills. The AFC East team in the NFL has proven to be a problem for teams in the regular season, consistently ending seasons with positive win-rates and finding themselves in the playoffs. But despite this success, the playoffs have always been heart-breaking for the Bills, with the team consistently failing to make a run to a Super Bowl.

For a long while, many attributed this to the dominance of the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Chiefs being responsible for four of the Bills seven Playoffs knockouts since 2019, but this year that same story couldn't play out as the Chiefs failed to reach the postseason. Many of the juggernauts of the AFC didn't in fact, and so the story became that this was the year that the Bills had to prove their worth and go the distance, especially with reigning MVP Josh Allen as their quarterback. But they failed again, losing to the Denver Broncos 33-30 over the weekend, and of course there must be consequences...

Head coach Sean McDermott, who has been in charge of the Bills since 2017 has been fired. It's quite a surprise considering the Bills haven't missed the playoffs in seven seasons and likewise haven't had a losing record in that time, but their ambitions are higher and while Allen is still in his peak form, the ownership has decided a coaching change is for the best in the hopes of becoming a bride for once and not a bridesmaid.

Speaking about the sacking, the Bills owner Terry Pegula shared a statement (that was riddled with spelling mistakes...) that expressed: "Sean helped change the mindset of this organization and was instrumental in the Bills becoming a perennial playoff team. I respect all the work, loyalty, and attention to detail he showed for this team and the community."

As for what's next for the Bills, general manager Brandon Beane (who is staying with the team) is being tasked with finding a new head coach.