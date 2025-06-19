Buckshot Roulette developer reveals s.p.l.i.t release date

The new game from Buckshot Roulette developer Mike Klubnick, s.p.l.i.t, is set to launch next month. The narrative horror game combining nostalgic visuals with a unique terminal hacking gameplay formula arrives on the 24th of July.

s.p.l.i.t sees players chat with fellow technicians in order to execute a malware attack. No matter if you succeed or fail, your story won't be told for decades. In your terminal, you run software, execute commands, and can solve hacking puzzles.

In the game, you're trying to infiltrate a superstructure of unethical electronics, which is likely where the more spooky elements come in. Check out the mysterious release date trailer below: