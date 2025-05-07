Bubsy in the Purrfect Collection includes four titles across a total of eight versions

Far from everyone remembers Bubsy the Bobcat, who had a short but rather intense career in the mid-90s during the era when every company felt it needed a platform mascot.

A lot of them were sub-par, but some stood out and managed to become big names, and Bubsy fell somewhere in between. In total, this resulted in six games, with the most recent - Bubsy: Paws on Fire - being released in 2019. Right now, Atari and Limited Run Games are working on a collection called Bubsy in the Purrfect Collection that contains the 90s classics and now they have told us more about the content.

It turns out that there are a total of four games that will be available in several versions. For example, if you want to play the Mega Drive edition of Bubsy in Claw's Encounters of the Furred Kind, you can do that, or why not the Game Boy adaptation of Bubsy II. Here is the list of everything included:

• Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind (Super Nintendo, Super Famicom, Sega Mega Drive)

• Bubsy II (Super Nintendo, Sega Mega Drive, Game Boy)

• Bubsy in Fractured Furry Tales (Atari Jaguar)

• Bubsy 3D (PlayStation)

We don't know when the collection will be launched, but it will arrive in 2025 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.