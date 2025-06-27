Bubble Bobble: Sugar Dungeons announced, to launch this winter

As part of the Arc System Works Showcase, the developer and Taito just revealed that it is working on a brand new Bubble Bobble game. Known as Bubble Bobble: Sugar Dungeons, this is described as an action game and also an "all new Bubble Bobble experience".

The game will follow the adorable Bub as it embarks on a grand adventure deep into a variety of different colourful sweet-treat dungeons, wherein it will be expected to overcome threats and environmental puzzles by blowing bubbles to trap enemies and to even use bubbles to platform and reach new heights and areas.

Needless to say, it will be quite a unique Bubble Bobble adventure, one that promises "more quests, more power" and all as soon as later this year. Yep, the game will be launching in winter 2025, and it will be coming to PC, Switch 1, and PS5 everywhere except for Japan, which rather surprisingly has to wait until 2026 for the game.

Check out the announcement trailer below.