Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron's Workshop comes to PC on September 30

HQ

As we reported back in August, Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron's Workshop is coming to PC this summer. Now, developer TAITO Corporation has confirmed the launch date - the wait is nearly over.

Via a press release, it was announced that Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron's Workshop will land on Steam this September 30 with a week long launch sale, offering 15% off which starts on September 30 and ends on October 7.

As stated by the developer itself, Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron's Workshop on Steam will feature "all the original and downloadable content from the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch releases, plus a new PC-exclusive Baron's Workshop mode where players can create new stages using dozens of block types, enemies and gimmicks unlocked as they play through the game. Players can share their own stages and download endless original creations from around the world on Steam Workshop".

Check the Steam trailer below.