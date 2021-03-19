Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! is coming to PC

You're watching Advertisements

Back in late 2019, developer Taito brought back the iconic franchise Bubble Bobble in the form of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends, the game was launched on Nintendo Switch and PS4. After a period of not-so-short waiting time, more players on other platforms will finally be able to try this title as well.

Square Enix and Taito earlier have announced that Bub and his mates are coming to PC via Steam: "Bubble Bobble 4 Friends will be releasing on Steam complete with the recent 'The Baron is Back!' update," the press release reads.

Those who are interested can already add Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! on their wishlist.

A PC announcement trailer has also been released, check below: