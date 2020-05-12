Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is coming to PS4

You watching Advertisements

Released on Switch last year, Bubble Bobble 4 Friends will arrive this winter on Sony's platform, and its 100 levels will be playable with up to 3 friends. So get those power-ups and defeat the evil magician Bonner!

New levels and game modes will be included in the PS4 version of Taito Corporation's title before coming to Switch in a free update. The original game will also be included 34 years after its release and will be playable with a friend too.

Will you play Bubble Bobble on PS4?