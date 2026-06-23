BTS stalker who rang Jungkook's doorbell 133 times could be deported

HQ

Here the darker side of fame is showcased in full force, as a Brazilian woman who stalked BTS singer Jungkook could end up being deported from South Korea, and has received a suspended prison sentence. The woman, who has not been identified, kept visiting Jungkook's house despite multiple warnings to stay away.

She left letters and photographs at his doorstep, and in one instance rang his doorbell 133 times trying to get the singer's attention, "out of love" for him as she described. A South Korean district court sentenced the woman to one year in prison, suspended for two years. She's also expected to be deported from the country, unless she can appeal against the verdict.

As per the BBC, the woman has been stalking Jungkook since December of last year. She was arrested on the 13th of December after tailing a food delivery worker to try and gain access to the singer's home. She was warned not to visit the property again and released. It's believed she went to the property 22 times. This isn't even the first time this has happened to Jungkook, as a Chinese woman was arrested last June for trying to break into his home.

Remember, no matter how many fanfics you read, no celebrity is going to find it charming that you keep trying to break into their house.