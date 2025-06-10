BTS members RM and V complete military service, tease group reunion

Dansk
The latest news on South Korea. BTS stars RM and V were officially discharged from South Korea's mandatory military service today, marking a major step toward the group's full reunion. "We will return with a really cool performance," V assured supporters.
Greeted by cheering fans outside their military base, the duo expressed gratitude and promised a swift return to the stage. With three more members set to complete service soon (two again tomorrow), anticipation builds for BTS's first group project in years.