English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

BTS members RM and V complete military service, tease group reunion

Fans celebrate as K-Pop icons prepare for long-awaited comeback.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on South Korea. BTS stars RM and V were officially discharged from South Korea's mandatory military service today, marking a major step toward the group's full reunion. "We will return with a really cool performance," V assured supporters.

Greeted by cheering fans outside their military base, the duo expressed gratitude and promised a swift return to the stage. With three more members set to complete service soon (two again tomorrow), anticipation builds for BTS's first group project in years.

BTS members RM and V complete military service, tease group reunion
Salmiya Kuwait - October 27 2019: Backstage exclusive photoshoot for S. Korean Kpop D-Crunch. The event was held by the South Korean Embassy in Kuwait at AbdulHussain AbdulRedha Theater in Salmiya // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsSouth Korea


Loading next content