BTS fans rocket Diablo IV song to the top of the charts

Putting Halsey and SUGA from BTS on a new song about Lilith from Diablo IV might not sound like a recipe for success, but clearly we've underestimated the power of the BTS army. Now, the new single has hit the number-one spot on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart.

This is according to Billboard, which also claims that the song has sold over 7,000 copies which is a lot for physical sales in over a week. Apart from just rocking straight to the top of the charts musically, Diablo IV has also proven to be the fastest-selling Blizzard title of all-time.

It recently crossed the hellish milestone of making $666 million, and will only continue to make more money from here on out. Check out our review of Diablo IV here if you've not checked the game out for yourself already.