Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Diablo IV

BTS fans rocket Diablo IV song to the top of the charts

Yet another huge success for Blizzard's latest release.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Putting Halsey and SUGA from BTS on a new song about Lilith from Diablo IV might not sound like a recipe for success, but clearly we've underestimated the power of the BTS army. Now, the new single has hit the number-one spot on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart.

This is according to Billboard, which also claims that the song has sold over 7,000 copies which is a lot for physical sales in over a week. Apart from just rocking straight to the top of the charts musically, Diablo IV has also proven to be the fastest-selling Blizzard title of all-time.

It recently crossed the hellish milestone of making $666 million, and will only continue to make more money from here on out. Check out our review of Diablo IV here if you've not checked the game out for yourself already.

Diablo IV

Related texts



Loading next content