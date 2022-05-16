Bryce Dallas Howard wants to make a Star Wars movie

HQ

Bryce Dallas Howard has proven herself as a great Star Wars director on several occasions with some of the best episodes of The Mandalorian and also the best episode of The Book of Boba Fett. When she was interviewed by io9 recently, she was asked what it would take for her to direct a full Star Wars movie, to which she replied:

"Oh, my goodness. I think it would take someone asking me."

Her father, the legendary Ron Howard, has already made a Star Wars movie: Solo: A Star Wars Story. And it seems extremely fitting, considering the franchise, to follow in her fathers footsteps and fulfil what seems to be her destiny.

Would you like to see a Bryce Dallas Howard directed Star Wars movie?