Bryce Dallas Howard wants Dave Filoni to bring Mace Windu back to Star Wars

While known more for her acting chops, Bryce Dallas Howard also likes to get behind the director's chair every now and then. She's directed three episodes of The Mandalorian, and keeps herself involved with Star Wars more than you might think.

Speaking with The Direct, Howard revealed she harasses Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars: Rebels showrunner Dave Filoni about a lot of things. In particular, she'd like to bring Mace Windu back.

"Well, I mean, I want to work with Sam Jackson, just no matter what, in any circumstance. And I also love working in Star Wars," Howard said. "I harass Dave Filoni a lot about a lot of things, and that's just one, but, yeah, no, that was a fun conversation, but didn't add up to anything."

Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu was an incredibly popular Jedi right from his introduction in 1999. Since his death in Revenge of the Sith, he's not been seen in the Star Wars universe outside of The Clone Wars. Some suspected Supreme Leader Snoke was Windu in disguise, but that theory never came to pass.