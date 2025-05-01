Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, and Nick Mohammed become fake criminals in Prime Video's Deep Cover

Amazon has unveiled another major film that it intends to debut on its streaming platform Prime Video. This one is an action-comedy that brings together Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, and Nick Mohammed, to star as improv actors who are being sent into London's criminal underbelly.

Known as Deep Cover, Howard leads the cast as an improv comedy teacher who, fearing that she has wasted her opportunities for stardom and success, is approached by a detective played by Sean Bean to help him take down dangerous criminals. To complete the job, she signs up two of her students, played by Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, with the trio soon finding out that they've bitten off more than they can chew.

Deep Cover will be debuting on Prime Video on June 12, and you can see the film's trailer and official synopsis below.

"Deep Cover is a fast-paced action comedy starring Bryce Dallas Howard as Kat, an improv comedy teacher beginning to question if she's missed her shot at success. When an undercover cop (Sean Bean) offers her the role of a lifetime, she recruits two of her students (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) to infiltrate London's gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals."