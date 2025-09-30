Bryce Dallas Howard confirms she has directed two episodes from Ahsoka: Season 2

HQ

If you like Star Wars, you're probably familiar with the name Bryce Dallas Howard. She has written and directed several of the highest-rated episodes in series such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and most recently, Skeleton Crew.

Bryce Dallas Howard is also a know actress and has starred in movies like Spider-Man 3 and the Jurassic World film series.

And she's not done with George Lucas's old galaxy yet, because during Los Angeles Comic Con (thanks ScreenRant), she revealed that she is actually behind no less than two upcoming episodes from the second season of Ahsoka, and has already finished filming them:

"I just finished shooting two episodes this summer for Ahsoka season 2. It is so good. It's beautiful, it's thrilling, it's adventurous, it's romantic. It's all the things you wanted from an epic story."

Since she's done, one can suspect that there isn't much filming left to do, and the series should definitely be ready for a premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

What are you hoping to see in Ahsoka: Season 2? More guest appearances from Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker? More devious plans from Thrawn? More fan service from the TV series Rebels? Lots of action with Ahsoka herself? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.