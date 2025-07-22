Bryan Mbeumo joins Manchester United for £71 million, "the club of my dreams"

HQ

Manchester United has an important season ahead: they need to drastically improve their sporting performance next season, coming from their worst year ever at Premier League, if the club wants to fulfill their long term aspirations. Marcus Rashford, loaned to Barcelona, does is not in Ruben Amorim's plan, but Bryan Mbeumo is, and they have spent £71 million (including add ons) in the French player (€81m).

The signing of the right winger from Brentford has just been announced, shortly after Liverpool announced a similarly expensive striker, Hugo Ekitike. Mbeumo becomes the seventh more expensive player ever bought by Manchester United (the record is Paul Pogba, bought in 2016 for €105m).

Bryan Mbeumo, 25-year-old, debuted for Troyes, before joining the Premier League in 2019. Last season, he helped the London side finish tenth in Premier League, scoring 20 goals, the fourth player with more goals in the league behind Salah (29), Isak (23) and Haaland (22). Tottenham had shown interest in Mbeumo, but the Frenchman asked Brentford to wait for Manchester United: he declares himself as a fan for the Red Devils since he was a child.

"As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams, the team whose shirt I wore growing up" he said. Mbeumo joins for five years and becomes the second reinforcement of the summer, after Matheus Cunha, bought by €74.20m.