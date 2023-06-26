Bryan Cranston isn't happy with people fancasting him as Lex Luthor

Bryan Cranston has hit out against the fancasting of him as Lex Luthor, believing it to be rather "lazy casting."

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Cranston said: "I had a bald head, they go 'Ah! Lex Luthor!' It's like, come on. Let's think about this a little bit."

Being bald is usually one of the criteria to play Lex Luthor, but that's obviously not all there is to the role. Cranston might be underestimating how much fans have thought about him being Superman's nemesis, though, as considering how intimidating he can be as Walter White on camera, there might be something in a supervillain role for Cranston yet.

What do you think of Bryan Cranston as Lex Luthor?