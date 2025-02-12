Bryan Cranston has turned down Invincible roles multiple times

HQ

While Season 3 of Invincible sees a bit of a Breaking Bad reunion, as Aaron Paul and Jonathan Banks voice characters in the superhero show, there's one alumni from the hit TV show that the Invincible team just can't get on board.

Speaking with DiscussingFilm, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman revealed that Bryan Cranston is one of his dream castings, but each time they offer him something, he turns it down. "I think we offer Bryan Cranston a role every season. That has become our tradition, and his tradition is that he turns us down," he said. "But we're coming for you again, Bryan, and we'll see what happens next time. Fingers crossed! Literally, Bryan Cranston is the only actor that has turned us down."

Invincible already has a stacked voice cast, including Steven Yeun in the star role, alongside J.K. Simmons, Mahershala Ali, Walton Goggins, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beets, and more. You could question if they need more stars, but it's always interesting to see who joins the cast with each new season.

