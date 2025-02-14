Bryan Cranston as Walter White cracks the top 5 TV performances of this century

A list of the top 100 TV performances of the century so far has hit the internet, and you can be sure that people are torn up over their favourites not making the list or not being as high as they'd hope.

The list comes from Variety, and while we won't go over the entire thing, the top five come down to Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad, Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish in The Comeback, Elizabeth Moss as Peggy Olson in Mad Men, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer in Veep.

Now, as mentioned this list has already found its fair share of controversy, as there are plenty of faces and stars missing. There's no mention of Tony Soprano, but considering the show started in 1999, it technically isn't of this century.

What do you think is the best TV performance of this century?

