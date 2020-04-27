Brutes are back in Halo Infinite

We all know about the Elites and Grunts from the Halo universe, by far the most iconic enemies the universe has to offer. But Halo is also about Brutes, which debuted in the second Halo and were the main enemies in Halo Wars 2. These are probably the most underrated enemies of the game, fearsome, challenging and good fun to play against. And guess what - they are back in Halo Infinite after being missing in Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians.

This was revealed thanks to a tweet about officially licensed toys based on the game. Unfortunately, we cannot link you the tweet as it was rapidly removed, but the pictures were saved and reuploaded by Resetera users. As you can see, it seems like Brutes are using new weapons, and there is also a Spartan Gungnir to be seen.

These toys seem to be real, and while nothing is confirmed, we'd say it is pretty likely this means that the Brutes are back. Microsoft says it won't be long until we'll get to see more from the upcoming Xbox Series X games, which includes Halo Infinite. Therefore, we should be able to tell if Brutes truly are back in a couple of weeks time.

Which enemy in the Halo series is your personal favourite?