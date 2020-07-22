Brutes all but confirmed as the main enemy in Halo Infinite

You're watching Advertisements

Last month, 343 Industries shared the first sign of life from Halo Infinite in a very long time, when it released a sound clip where an angry voice explained that the Banished were about to reveal themselves. This voice seems to belong to the Halo Wars 2 antagonist Atriox, and he is since they widely believed to be the main enemy of Halo Infinite as well.

Now that seems all but confirmed. 343 Industries has now shared wallpapers from the game on Halo Waypoint. They're really good looking and available for both computers and smartphones, but they also reveal a couple of things. One of them shows a crashed flying vehicle that seems to be a new contribution from UNSC, and it also looks like Master Chief has a tool on his left forearm which does look like a grappling hook.

But the most important thing is not visible unless you download the most high-rez wallpaper and zoom in on Master Chief's visor. You can check the original picture out below and the zoomed-in version under it. We'd say it clearly shows a Brute (Atriox?) armed with a Gravity Hammer. And that pretty much settles the theory that the furious Brutes leads the Banished, and that is is up to Master Chief to stop them - which also includes a re-visit to a broken Halo ring.

Consider us hyped. A lot. The first gameplay from Halo Infinite will be revealed tomorrow at 5 pm BST, and we are of course covering everything for you.