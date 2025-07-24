Brütal Legend honors Ozzy - free to download for 666 minutes

HQ

Ozzy Osbourne may have left this earthly plane, but in our hearts, he'll forever reign as one of the most legendary musicians of all time. To honor his legacy, Double Fine is making Brütal Legend free to download for exactly 666 minutes. In short - you've got until a little after lunchtime today, as the giveaway kicked off in the middle of the night.

If you somehow missed this magical metal epic, now's the perfect time to dive headfirst into a world of axes, chrome, demons, and electrified guitar solos as Eddie Riggs - the ultimate roadie. The game blends hack'n'slash combat with real-time strategy, where shredding solos not only damage enemies but also buff your allies. The visual style, inspired by classic heavy metal album covers, is both gritty and grandiose - packed with leather, fire-breathing monsters, and chrome-plated fury.

Grab your free copy of Brütal Legend HERE.

Long live Ozzy!