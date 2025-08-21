Brutal brawl in South American Cup match leads to Argentina and Chile arguing about responsibility

HQ

A round of 16 match in CONMEBOL South American Cup, the second highest competition between clubs in South America, behind the Libertadores Cup, was suspended due to violence leading up to a clash between spectators: there are 10 people seriously injured, one of them in serious condition after falling from the grandstand to the ground.

The match was taking place in Estadio Libertadores de América in Avellaneda, Argentina, between Universidad de Chile and Independiente, and was 1-1 when, in the third minute of the second half, the referee stopped the match, and did not resume. Earlier, Chilean fans from the away section started throwing objects in local fans, even pieces of concrete from the stadium. The Argentinian fans responded, jumping inside the away zone, starting a brawl between fans that left injuries and at least 90 people arrested, according to EFE. People were seen fighting, people being stripped down, with blood on their faces and bodies, trying to run from the grandstands.

Images shared on social media are brutal, with Chilean president Gabriel Boric Font said that " nothing justifies a lynching. Nothing", and that their priority as a Government was "know the condition of our compatriots who have been attacked, ensure their immediate medical attention, and guarantee that those who are detained have their rights respected".

Independiente president Nestor Grindetti, the Argentinian club, said that the incidents were due to "reprehensible behaviour from the U supporters. They destroyed our bathrooms, took artefacts and threw them in the stands. Violence I'd never seen before", and said that "It's clear the problem started and continued with just one fanbase. The behaviour of our fans has always been exemplary."

Meanwhile, Michael Clark, president for Universidad, the Chilean club, said that Grindetti's words "saddened him" as this wasn't the time to look for who's responsible.