Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Brutal action and gameplay in new Warhammer 40,000: Darktide trailer

Still no release date, however.

Yesterday, we had plenty to share regarding the Warhammer universe, and one of the things we wrote about was that Dan Abnett (author of many Warhammer 40K books) is co-writing the script for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. It is based on the same foundations as Warhammer: Vermintide 2, with co-op action for up to four players.

We also got a new trailer for the game, which you can check out below. As you might expect, it features brutal action, impressive graphics and some gameplay as well, while also introducing Abnett.

We still don't have a release date for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, but it will be launched for both PC and Xbox Series S/X this year, and is also included with Xbox Game Pass from day 1.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

