Ursula von der Leyen proposes escape clause for European Union defense investments

The European Commission is planning a proposal exempting defence spending from the European Union's strict budget rules, aiming to bolster military investment across the continent as tensions with Russia and concerns over the United States' commitment to NATO grow.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted that just as borrowing limits were eased during the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar approach is needed in response to current geopolitical threats.

The move comes amid calls from United States President Donald Trump for European nations to take greater responsibility for their own security rather than relying on Washington's support.

Under existing rules, European Union governments face tight restrictions on annual spending to curb debt and protect the euro's stability, but if the new proposal passes, member states could significantly boost military budgets under a controlled framework. For now, it remains to be seen how European leaders will respond to this proposal.