Brussels Airport shut down after drone sighting

We just got the news that the airspace over Brussels Zaventem Airport was closed on Tuesday night after reports of a drone flying above the airfield, according to Belgian public broadcaster VRT.

All departures and arrivals were temporarily suspended earlier in the evening following the first sighting. Brussels briefly reopened its airspace before shutting it down again after a second drone was spotted.

Charleroi and Liège also affected as diversions continue

Planes initially diverted to Liège Airport were forced to reroute again after a separate drone sighting prompted authorities to close that airfield as well. Charleroi Brussels South Airport later reported similar restrictions.

A spokesperson for Skeyes, Belgium's civil airspace authority, said the first incident occurred around 8 p.m. local time, triggering diversions to airports in Ostend-Bruges and Charleroi. For more details, check out the posts below.