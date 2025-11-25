Brussels Airport cancels 110 incoming flights due to strike

HQ

Brussels Airport announced on Tuesday that 110 of its 203 incoming flights scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled, adding to the departures already scrapped due to a nationwide strike.

The strike, involving part of the airport's security and ground-handling staff, is being held in protest against the Belgian government's austerity measures.

Airlines will decide how to reroute passengers affected by the cancellations, while the remaining 93 incoming flights are expected to operate as planned.

The disruption comes amid ongoing tensions over the government's cost-cutting policies, affecting more and more travelers across the country.