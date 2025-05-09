HQ

Brushes with Death will be the first expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios announces on social media where they also reveal its launch date, which will be May 15th. The expansion will introduce several new gameplay mechanics including learning how to design and paint your own shields.

The story will focus on an enigmatic artist with a dark past and will be the first of three planned, with Legacy of the Forge and Mysteria Ecclesiae releasing later in the year.

Warhorse Studios has also announced that a free update will be released at the same time as Brushes with Death, which includes new mini-games such as archery and horse racing, as well as several minor tweaks that aim to improve and tighten the game experience.

Are you looking forward to Brushes With Death?