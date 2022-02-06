Bruno Mars skin landing in Fortnite next week

HQ

Epic Games has announced that it is expanding its Icon Series of skins in Fortnite next week, as it will be welcoming the R&B duo Silk Sonic (consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) to the game.

Set to arrive as part of a bundle known as the Silk Sonic Set, players will be able to become both of the musical artists in-game, and even wield new Back Bling and Pickaxes that resemble the figures.

Announced in a blog post, we're told that Bruno Mars will feature the Sound Scepter Pickaxe, which will act as a hybrid item and become Back Bling when not equipped. As for Anderson .Paak, he comes with the Sonic Snare Back Bling, and the Boom Bap Pickaxe.

While Epic hasn't disclosed how many V-Bucks these skins will cost, we're told that each will feature an alternative and a reactive style, in addition to the default one, and that there will also be a new Lobby Track and an Emote to grab as well.

For the competitive players out there, the top performers of the Silk Sonic Cup (the top 1,250 players in Europe to be precise) this weekend, will be rewarded with the skins a few days before they enter the Item Shop at midnight on February 11 (for anyone in the UK/Europe).