Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United captain, is considering leaving the club two years early and try better lack in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese player joined Manchester United in 2020, and while the historic club has been in sharp decline, he did win some trophies, including FA Cup last year. His contract was extended afterwards, running until 2026/27. However, after United's worst season in decades, including losing the Europa League final, Fernandes' future looks thousands of miles away from Manchester.

Now, BBC reports that the 30-year-old midfielder, international with Portugal, is considering a lucrative offer to join Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia club which recently lost Neymar... but it's now rumoured to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in time for Club World Cup.

According to sources, Manchester United is "relaxed" about the situation and Fernandes, currently in Asia in some friendly matches, is still focused and taking his responsibilities as captain seriously. However, he declines to talk about his future.

Could Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo end up together in time for the Club World Cup, playing in the same group as Real Madrid? That's a lot of "ifs", but we will stay tuned for more info, with transfer market opening next week...