Bruno Fernandes rejects gigantic £100m offer from Al-Hilal, will remain at Manchester United

Good news (and finally some relief) for Manchester United, as it has been just reported that the Portuguese player and captain of the English side, for whom he has played since 2020, has decided to stay at the club, rejecting a gigantic offer from the Saudi Arabia club that would have doubled his salary.

When Manchester United won FA Cup last year, Fernandes's contract was extended to 2026/27. However, after United's worst season in decades, including losing the Europa League final, Fernandes was open to offers, including Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia club which recently lost Neymar and would offer Fernandes the opportunity to play Club World Cup this June.

Despite the Saudi Pro League side offered up to £100m to Manchester United and a huge salary, Fernandes decided to stay after discussing it with his family.

"To turn that money down at a point where Manchester United are at their lowest ebb and say, 'No, I want to fight through this, I want to see it through the other side, I want to come out and achieve things,' I think it says a lot about him as a person, as a character", said former Manchester United player Gary Neville to Sky Sports.