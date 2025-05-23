Bruno Fernandes on his Manchester United future: "If the club thinks it's time to part ways... it is what it is"

HQ

Last summer, after winning an FA Cup, Manchester United made the decision to lock down club captain Bruno Fernandes, tying the Portuguese midfielder down to a contract that runs until the end of the 2026/27 season. While it did seem like Fernandes and the Red Devils would remain two birds of a feather for at least two more years, now there is some doubt being cast on this.

Speaking in a press conference after the disastrous Europa League final on Wednesday night, Fernandes stated that while he remains committed to Manchester United, he understands that a decision may need to be made for the club to generate revenue and re-build.

As per Sky Sports: "I've always said I will be here until the club says to me that it's time to go. I'm eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to great days.In the day that the club thinks that I'm too much or it's time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I've always said it and I keep my word in the same way. If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cash in or whatever, it's what it is, and football sometimes is like this."

This all comes as Alejandro Garnacho, the Argentinian winger who only saw around 20 minutes of playing time in the Europa League final, has taken to social media to vent frustration for his lack of a start, all before heading into a press conference to state, "I'm going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next."