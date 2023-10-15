Bruce Willis is "not totally verbal"

HQ

In a recent interview with New York Post, the creator of the 80s hit series Couples in Crime, Glenn Gordon Caron shared an upsetting update about his close friend and former colleague Bruce Willis.

He told the outlet that Bruce Willis, who is currently suffering with neurodegenerative disorder frontotemporal dementia, is "not totally verbal." He also mentioned that whilst the actor's "language skills are no longer available to him," he's "still Bruce."

Caron said. "I have tried very hard to stay in his life. He's an extraordinary person. The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you've ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he. He loved life and ... just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest."

"My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am," he said. "He's not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader — he didn't want anyone to know that — and he's not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he's still Bruce."

The news on Bruce Willis' condition is of course extremely upsetting and our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.