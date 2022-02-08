Cookies

news

Bruce Willis gets his own category at this year's Razzies

We know all the nominees and categories for the 42nd annual show.

It's award season for the film industry, and for the most part that means judging and seeing which films will win big at the Oscars and become immortalised in history. But, while celebrating the best is tradition, so is celebrating the worst, and for the 42nd year, the Razzies are back with the worst flicks, performances and more from the past year.

This year, the Razzies are led by Diana the Musical, which has a behemoth nine nominations across a range of categories. But this movie is only one nomination ahead of Bruce Willis, who after a critically disappointing year has earned his own category, packed with eight nominations.

Here are the categories and nominees.

Worst Picture:


  • Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

  • Infinite

  • Karen

  • Space Jam: A New Legacy

  • The Woman in the Window

Worst Actor:


  • Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

  • Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical

  • LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

  • Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

  • Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

Worst Actress:


  • Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

  • Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

  • Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

  • Taryn Manning / Karen

  • Ruby Rose / Vanquish

Worst Supporting Actress:


  • Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

  • Sophie Cookson / Infinite

  • Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical

  • Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical

  • Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

Worst Supporting Actor:


  • Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

  • Nick Cannon / The Misfits

  • Mel Gibson / Dangerous

  • Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)

  • Diana the Musical

  • Jared Leto / House of Gucci

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie (special category):


  • Bruce Willis / American Siege

  • Bruce Willis / Apex

  • Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

  • Bruce Willis / Deadlock

  • Bruce Willis / Fortress

  • Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

  • Bruce Willis / Out of Death

  • Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

Worst Screen Couple:


  • Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / Diana the Musical

  • LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy

  • Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci

  • Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen

  • Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel:


  • Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

  • Space Jam: A New Legacy

  • Tom & Jerry the Movie

  • Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

  • The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

Worst Director:


  • Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical

  • Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen

  • "Coke" Daniels / Karen

  • Renny Harlin / The Misfits

  • Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window

Worst Screenplay:


  • Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

  • Karen / Written by "Coke" Daniels

  • The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

  • Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an "Original Idea" by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

  • The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn

We'll have to wait until March 26 to hear who wins in each category, but one thing we can count on is that Bruce Willis will be walking away with an award this year.

