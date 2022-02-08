Bruce Willis gets his own category at this year's Razzies

HQ

It's award season for the film industry, and for the most part that means judging and seeing which films will win big at the Oscars and become immortalised in history. But, while celebrating the best is tradition, so is celebrating the worst, and for the 42nd year, the Razzies are back with the worst flicks, performances and more from the past year.

This year, the Razzies are led by Diana the Musical, which has a behemoth nine nominations across a range of categories. But this movie is only one nomination ahead of Bruce Willis, who after a critically disappointing year has earned his own category, packed with eight nominations.

Here are the categories and nominees.

Worst Picture:





Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)



Infinite



Karen



Space Jam: A New Legacy



The Woman in the Window



Worst Actor:





Scott Eastwood / Dangerous



Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical



LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy



Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen



Mark Wahlberg / Infinite



Worst Actress:





Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window



Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical



Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass



Taryn Manning / Karen



Ruby Rose / Vanquish



Worst Supporting Actress:





Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen



Sophie Cookson / Infinite



Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical



Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical



Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them



Worst Supporting Actor:





Ben Affleck / The Last Duel



Nick Cannon / The Misfits



Mel Gibson / Dangerous



Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)



Diana the Musical



Jared Leto / House of Gucci



Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie (special category):





Bruce Willis / American Siege



Bruce Willis / Apex



Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin



Bruce Willis / Deadlock



Bruce Willis / Fortress



Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass



Bruce Willis / Out of Death



Bruce Willis / Survive the Game



Worst Screen Couple:





Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / Diana the Musical



LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy



Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci



Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen



Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie



Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel:





Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)



Space Jam: A New Legacy



Tom & Jerry the Movie



Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)



The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)



Worst Director:





Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical



Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen



"Coke" Daniels / Karen



Renny Harlin / The Misfits



Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window



Worst Screenplay:





Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan



Karen / Written by "Coke" Daniels



The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny



Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an "Original Idea" by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas



The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn



We'll have to wait until March 26 to hear who wins in each category, but one thing we can count on is that Bruce Willis will be walking away with an award this year.