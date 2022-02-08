Bruce Willis gets his own category at this year's Razzies
We know all the nominees and categories for the 42nd annual show.
It's award season for the film industry, and for the most part that means judging and seeing which films will win big at the Oscars and become immortalised in history. But, while celebrating the best is tradition, so is celebrating the worst, and for the 42nd year, the Razzies are back with the worst flicks, performances and more from the past year.
This year, the Razzies are led by Diana the Musical, which has a behemoth nine nominations across a range of categories. But this movie is only one nomination ahead of Bruce Willis, who after a critically disappointing year has earned his own category, packed with eight nominations.
Here are the categories and nominees.
Worst Picture:
Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
Worst Actor:
Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
Worst Actress:
Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning / Karen
Ruby Rose / Vanquish
Worst Supporting Actress:
Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson / Infinite
Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
Worst Supporting Actor:
Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
Nick Cannon / The Misfits
Mel Gibson / Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)
Diana the Musical
Jared Leto / House of Gucci
Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie (special category):
Bruce Willis / American Siege
Bruce Willis / Apex
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis / Deadlock
Bruce Willis / Fortress
Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis / Out of Death
Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
Worst Screen Couple:
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / Diana the Musical
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel:
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)
Worst Director:
Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen
"Coke" Daniels / Karen
Renny Harlin / The Misfits
Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window
Worst Screenplay:
Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan
Karen / Written by "Coke" Daniels
The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny
Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an "Original Idea" by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas
The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn
We'll have to wait until March 26 to hear who wins in each category, but one thing we can count on is that Bruce Willis will be walking away with an award this year.