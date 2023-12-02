Bruce Campbell on his Marvel cameos: "he is the same character, but we don't know who he really is"

Director Sam Raimi and actor Bruce Campbell have a great relationship. The pair have worked on a variety of projects in the past including The Evil Dead and Army of Darkness, and also a slate of Marvel films... in a way. Because while Campbell doesn't have a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or any Marvel film for that matter, he has appeared in four different films, all of which have been directed by Raimi.

From the Raimi Spider-Man trilogy to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Campbell has portrayed an elusive character who always seems to be doing something different (he was a Pizza Popper vendor in Multiverse of Madness), and touching on who that character is and what his motivations are, the actor has spoken with Comicbook.com.

"The cameos are like, in the Spider-Man movies -- if you know anything about the multiverse, you know now, retroactively, I'm in the multiverse now because of Doctor Strange. I'm not a pizza vendor, OK? That would be a massive mistake to think I'm just a pizza vendor, or an usher, or a ring announcer, or a maître d'. It's called the multiverse, my friend. So, yes, he is the same character, but we don't know who he really is. It has not been revealed yet. I just got off the phone with the guys at Marvel, and we're getting close to finding out."

Would you like Campbell's character to evolve into a more important figure in the world of Marvel or do you like the strange and wacky cameos as they are?