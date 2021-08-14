Browser sensation Cookie Clicker is coming to Steam in September

Ever since its release on web browser back in 2013, Cookie Clicker has grown to become an incredibly popular title. Known mostly as a game that is played idly in the background, where players continuously generate cookies, the title now averages 4 million daily active users, and to mark that success, is now making an official launch on Steam.

Coming to Valve's store on September 1, this version of the game is the epitome of the title, following eight years of development. It'll include a new soundtrack coming from Minecraft composer C418, cloud saving support, and even a ton of achievements to work on and unlock (over 500!).

We're also told that this edition of Cookie Clicker will include mini-games and 600+ upgrades, and that it will cost $4.99 at launch.

If you're looking to get your cookie clicking fix, you can always play the browser version of the game entirely for free today, right here.

Check out the Steam trailer below.