Brooklyn Nine-Nine to end with after season eight

Unfortunately, the writing is on the wall for comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as it has now been reported by The Wrap that the show is coming to an end following the conclusion of season 8.

After the show was originally dropped by Fox a few years ago, the future for the series looked bleak, but NBC came to the rescue and delivered a few more seasons to avid fans, however this time, this does seem to be the final nail in the coffin. The final season will conclude with ten episodes that will air over 2021-2022.

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said showrunner Dan Goor in the report by The Wrap. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

