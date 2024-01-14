Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is just as funny as a Lego animation

The scene captures a hilarious moment from the show and reminds us why we loved Andre Braugher's Captain Holt.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will go down as one of the top comedy TV series ever, especially as for many it is the main way they came to know and appreciate the amazing talents of the late Andre Braugher.

While the series concluded relatively recently, an animator has decided to turn a hilarious scene from the show into a Lego animation akin to that of The Lego Movie. Trevor Carlee from Atlas Creative has constructed the scene and if you had any doubt, let me just say that it's just as funny as the real version that aired on television years ago.

Check it out below and let us know in the comments what your favourite Brooklyn Nine-Nine scene was.

