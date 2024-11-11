Bronny James will divide his time at NBA with the G League, the development league

HQ

Bronny James, LeBron James' son, made his debut in NBA a few weeks back alongside his father, and later scored his first point in the competition.

However, the rookie is set to divide his time between Lakers' games at NBA and South Bay Lakers at G League. Yes, Bronny will spend some time in the Development League. This league comprises 31 teams, all of them except one are affiliated with a NBA Team, and use them to train and develop players that later are promoted to the main team and to allow rotations.

In hist first game at South Bay Lakers, his team won 110-96. James played 31 minutes and scored 6 points and 4 assits. He was strong in his deffensive role but failed many attempts, as noted by Sporting News.

While this may feel like a partial demotion for the 20 years old player, most analyst believe this will be good for Bronny, as he will have more time to develop his skill, after some media even said he was "destined to fail" before his season began.