Bronny James proves haters wrong with his best career performance, but not at LA Lakers

Bronny James, Los Angeles Lakers new player, was heavily criticised this year because of his dubious quality: he is good, yes, but good enough for a team as big as Lakers? There was a lot of talk about nepotism because, obviously, he is the son of LeBron James, and made history when, for the first time, father and son played together in NBA.

Seeing how his numbers weren't too good, it was decided that Bronny James would split his time: playing only home games for Los Angeles Lakers, bust mostly play on South Bay Lakers, its G-League subsidiary.

G-League is the "Development" league, where usually home grown players play before joining the main team of the franchise. Bronny skipping his time in G-League was criticised by many, and now it's clear that rectifying and sending him to the G-League has been a good choice.

And in the latest South Bay Lakers game, which also happened ti be Bronny's first G-League away, Bronny James made an spectacular performance. The 20-year-old scored 30 points for the first time in his career, with a 57% field goal percentage, and three out of nine thee-pointers scored.

Sadly, Lakers lost to Valley Suns, 106-100, but the fans were enthusiastic with James' performance: he scored more in that game that in the three previous games. And it proved that Bronny James has a future for himself if he keeps working like that after his father retires... which might be sooner.