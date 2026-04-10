Bronny and LeBron James make the first son-to-father assist in NBA history

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Los Angeles Lakers defeated Golden State Warriors 119-103 in their antepenultimate match of the regular season, with little at stake as both have secured play-off positions (Warriors clinched the last spot as tenth in the Western Conference, but Lakers could still finish third - or even fifth - in the West, with Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs first and second).

Without Luka Doncic, out for a prolonged period of time due to injury, LeBron James returned and coach JJ Reddick fielded his son Bronny James, who usually plays in the G-League. While LeBron and Bronny already made history as the first father and son duo playing in the same team in the NBA, Thursday's match was remarkable because when Bronny assisted LeBron, it became the first son-to-father assist in the history of the NBA.

The first father-to-son assist already happened last month, in a match against the Brooklyn Nets. Bronny scored 10 points and 3 assists, and LeBron scored 26 points and 11 assists.

Los Angeles Lakers only have two more games in the regular season, against Phoenix Suns tonight and against Utah Jazz on Sunday.