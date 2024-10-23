Bronny and LeBron James, father and son, make NBA history

HQ

NBA and basketball fans witnessed an historic moment last night, at the start of the season, in one of the opening matches between Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Davies helped the Lakers achieve its first victory, 110-103, while LeBron James added with 16 points and 4 assists in his 22nd season.

While the game was close in the first quarter, the second quarter destabilised the game in favour of the Lakers, and with the comforting lead of over 16 points, coach J.J. Redick finally decided to let the audience enjoy the moment everyone were talking about: LeBron and Bronny James, father and son, entered the court at the same time.

Bronny only played for two and a half minutes. He didn't score but managed to block a Timberwolves shot, in front of all his family.

He didn't remain for the second half of the match, but his father did, and helped avoid a comeback, ending the first match in local victory in the Los Angeles Crypto Arena.

This is the first time a father and a son play together in an official NBA match, and will likely be the only time, as few players can manage to last as long as LeBron has, over two decades.