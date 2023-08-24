Broken Sword - Parzival's Stone will be the sixth chapter in the legendary series

When talking about the best point-and-click adventure games, it's impossible to ignore Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars. George Stobbart and Nicole Collard's search for mysterious Templars and long-forgotten treasures set new standards for the genre when it was released back in 1996, and now a new generation of gamers can experience the landmark adventure.

Developer Revolution Software has announced Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged - a 4K remaster of the classic adventure game with sharper graphics, improved animations and newly drawn backgrounds. Coming to PC, consoles and mobile devices in early 2024, the game is the second remaster of the title, following Broken Sword: Director's Cut from 2010.

But there's even better news for fans of the series.

Broken Sword - Parzival's Stone, the sixth chapter in the series, has also been announced. The game transforms hand-drawn backgrounds into beautiful three-dimensional landscapes, and the game's story will once again centre on a conspiracy - this time involving Nazi treasure hunters and quantum physics.

"This is the start of what we're calling the 'Broken Sword Renaissance.'" says Charles Cecil, Founder and CEO of Revolution Software. "With both Parzival's Stone and Shadow of the Templars: Reforged, we're making a big, bold, and broad offer both to those who have walked in the shoes of George and Nico before and hunger for a new adventure, and also just as crucially people who have never even heard of the franchise."

Are you looking forward to more Broken Sword?