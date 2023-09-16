Broken Roads is coming to PC and Xbox in November

HQ

Drop Bear Bytes, the Australian developer who is currently working on the post-apocalyptic narrative-driven RPG, Broken Roads, has announced when exactly that very game will be making its debut on PC and Xbox consoles.

Set to launch on PC and both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Broken Roads will be arriving on November 14, 2023. The game, which is set in West Australia and features a narrative system that likely will remind many of Disco Elysium, and tasks players with surviving in the harsh landscape and with making morally-complex decisions that affect the storyline and the world the game is set in.

With launch coming up, you can check out the release date trailer below, and can even catch our latest video preview of the game too.

