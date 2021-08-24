English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Broken Roads

Broken Roads is a new turn-based RPG set within a post-apocalyptic Western Australia

It's said to feature a morality system with four different philosophical paths.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ahead of this year's Gamescom, Team 17 and Drop Bear Bytes have lifted the curtain on a brand-new narrative-driven RPG known as Broken Roads. The game is set within a post-apocalyptic Western Australia and it features a visual style that reminds us an awful lot of Disco Elysium. No exact release date has been set, but it's expected to release on PC and consoles in 2022.

One of the most interesting aspects of Broken Roads appears to be its unfolding narrative. The game features a morality system that affects quests, dialogue, and the reactions of other characters. There is said to be four different philosophical paths that your character can embrace (Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian, and Nihilist) and each of these have their own specific traits. At the start of the game, you are asked a series of questions to see where your morality lies, but this can shift over time through the decisions that you make.

You can take a look at the game's reveal trailer in the video above.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy