Broken Roads gets delayed to early 2024

It hasn't even been two months since Drop Bear Bytes announced Broken Roads was set to launch on the 13th of November, so you'd think they were fairly confident about that date. Well, if they were, they shouldn't have been.

The developers have revealed that Broken Roads is being delayed to "early 2024" because they need more time to polish the final product that has become larger and more complex than it set out to be. The good news is that the game is content complete, so don't expect a second delay when we get a new specific date.