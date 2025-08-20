"Broken promises and lost trust": the drama between Alexander Isak and Newcastle, explained

HQ

Alexander Isak, the 25-year-old Swedish forward, published on Tuesday a harsh statement against his (still) club, Newcastle United, saying that "promises are broken and trust is lost", regarding his possible move to Liverpool. Early in August, Liverpool made a £110m offer for Isak, which would make him the most expensive transfer ever in English football. Newcastle, however, rejected the offer, and Liverpool have not made as of yet another offer.

After two weeks of silence and his conspicuous abscence from Professional Footballers' Association's awards gala, where he was included in Premier League team of the season, Isak published a text on Instagram explaining that what has been told and reported "doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors", and accused Newcastle of breaking their promise of letting him go if a bigger club showed interest on him.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself", he said. Isak wants to leave Newcastle, so he felt betrayed when Newcastle rejected the huge offer from Liverpool. And now, without any other offers, he would be obliged to comply with his current contract at Newcastle.

Currently, Isak trains separately from the rest of players and does not count for manager Eddie Howe, although he said that the door is open for him to return. Meanwhile, Newcastle said in their own statement that "we are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer."

So now the big question is what will happen if, at the end of the summer transfer market on September 1, no other club makes offers for Isak and he has to remain in the club, after all this drama...