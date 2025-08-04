Brock Lesnar makes return to WWE at the end of SummerSlam

HQ

WWE ended SummerSlam 2025 with a return that certainly shocked the wrestling world, as Brock Lesnar made his comeback, attacking John Cena to end the two-night show.

Lesnar's return followed the street fight match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, which ended with Rhodes reclaiming the WWE title he lost to Cena at the end of WrestleMania this year. Lesnar's return was met by a huge response from the crowd, as it was genuinely a shock for more than just one reason.

Brock Lesnar has been out of action for some time. Since his original return in the early 2010s, Lesnar has often disappeared for months and sometimes years at a time, but on this occasion some fans took a moment to pause before cheering for Lesnar's comeback. This is because earlier this year, he was named in a lawsuit against former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, alleging McMahon of sexual misconduct against female employees.

Lesnar being named is no indication of guilt, and it's worth mentioning again these are allegations and a lawsuit is still ongoing against WWE, but some fans are likely to find his return controversial nonetheless. We'll have to see how welcome Lesnar is as he slots himself back into the regular TV wrestling schedule.